World’s largest cinema screen to rise in Nagpur, say producers Abhishek Agarwal, Vikram Reddy

At the prestigious Waves 2025 event, film producers Abhishek Agarwal and Vikram Reddy made a groundbreaking announcement—Nagpur will soon be home to the world’s largest cinema screen. This monumental project aims to redefine cinematic experiences and place Indian entertainment technology on the global map.

Set to be built in Nagpur, the theatre will not only feature the largest cinema screen in the world but will also serve as a modern symbol of India's technological prowess and creative ambition.

Expressing his excitement, Abhishek Agarwal said, “I feel honored to be part of this landmark project. Inspired by the Prime Minister’s vision to elevate Indian entertainment globally, this cinema screen is a proud step in that direction. My sincere thanks to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for believing in our vision and helping bring this dream to life.”

Vikram Reddy of UV Creations echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Our mission is to make cinema grander—not just through films, but also through state-of-the-art theaters. Building the world’s largest screen in Nagpur is a testament to that. We’re grateful to Prime Minister Modi for trusting in the Indian film industry's capabilities.”

The upcoming screen is expected to set a new benchmark in the global entertainment industry and further reinforce India’s position as a hub for cinematic innovation.