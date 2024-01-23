Writer Vijayendra Prasad reveals unknown facts of ‘RRR’ and Ram Charan’s character

Renowned writer Vijayendra Prasad, the creative force behind several blockbusters by master storyteller Rajamouli, recently shared intriguing insights into the film "RRR" in a recent interview. In a surprising revelation, he discussed an interesting aspect related to the portrayal of Ram Charan's character, Alluri Seetharamaraju, in the climax.





Vijayendra Prasad highlighted a unique occurrence where the North Indian audience misunderstood Ram Charan's character as Lord Ram due to the association of the name "Ram" in Seetharamaraju. He clarified that the intention was always to depict Alluri Seetharamaraju, and the name "Ram" was part of his full name. Additionally, the character in the film is portrayed as a devoted follower of Lord Ram.



The unintended assumption by the North audience that Ram Charan was portraying Lord Ram turned out to be advantageous for the film. Despite the original intention being to showcase Alluri Seetharamaraju, the coincidence worked in favor of the film, creating a positive impact. The North Indian audience, believing they were witnessing the portrayal of Lord Ram, contributed significantly to the success of "RRR" in the Hindi belt.









This unintended association also had a lasting impact on Ram Charan's recognition in the North, where he received substantial acclaim. Interestingly, discussions about casting actors for the role of Lord Ram have led North audiences to express a preference for Ram Charan, showcasing the profound impact of the "RRR" climax on their perception of the actor. The film's success in the Hindi market and the positive reception of Ram Charan as a performer in the North reflect the unintended but beneficial consequences of this unique coincidence.