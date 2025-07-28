‘Yamudu’ gears up for release with grand audio launch

Jagannadha Pictures' latest production Yamudu promises a gripping blend of mythology, suspense, crime, and thriller. Written, directed, and headlined by Jagadeesh Amanchi, the film carries the powerful tagline “Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitah” (Righteousness Protects Those Who Protect It). Shravani Shetty plays the female lead.

The title, first-look poster, and teaser have already stirred excitement among audiences. At the recently held audio launch, four songs from the film were unveiled by guests Priyanka, Mallika, and Bekkem Venugopal.

Producer Bekkem Venugopal praised the team, saying, “Small films are making big waves. Yamudu will be one of them.” Jagadeesh shared his journey from a middle-class background to directing this ambitious debut.

Shravani called it a relatable film about real-life mistakes. Music director Bhavani Rakesh, writer Shiva, and other team members expressed confidence in the film’s success.