Yash And Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 Creates A Total Of 29 Records

It is all known that the South Indian movies RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 are breaking the collection records of most of the movies… Both films hit the big screens with a gap of almost 4 weeks but they are not leaving any chance of smashing the collection records turning into the blockbusters. Speaking about the KGF: Chapter 2 movie, it has turned into the talk of the town with its strong plot and positive review. Right from the audience to critics, everyone who watched the movie came out with great satisfaction!



This film already crossed the Rs 100 crores collection at the ticket windows and is heading to break many more records. Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the latest collection report post on his Instagram… Take a look!

This post reads, "#KGF2 CREATES HISTORY AGAIN... FASTEST TO ENTER ₹ 200 CR CLUB...

#KGFChapter2: Will cross ₹ 200 cr today [Mon, Day 5]

#Baahubali2: Day 6

#KGF2 is REWRITING RECORD BOOKS... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr. Total: ₹ 193.99 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. SENSATIONAL."

On the whole, this movie created 29 records… So, take a look at the KGF: Chapter 2 movie records that are listed down below:

1. Record Opener in Hindi belts

2. Record Weekend in Hindi belts

3. Biggest Single Day collection in Hindi belts

4. Biggest Second Day collection in Hindi belts

5. Biggest Sunday in Hindi belts

6. Biggest Four Day collection in Hindi belts

7. Record Opener in Karnataka

8. Record Opening weekend in Karnataka

9. Biggest Second Day in Karnataka

10. Biggest Third Day in Karnataka

11. Biggest Fourth Day in Karnataka

12. Biggest Sunday in Karnataka

13. Biggest Single Day in Karnataka

14. Record Opener in Kerala

15. Record Opening weekend in Kerala

16. Biggest Second Day in Kerala

17. Biggest Third Day in Kerala

18. Biggest Fourth Day in Kerala

19. Biggest Single Day in Kerala

20. Biggest Sunday in Kerala

21. Record Opener for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

22. Biggest Weekend for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

23. Biggest second for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

24. Biggest third day for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

25. Biggest fourth day for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

26. Biggest Single day for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

27. Biggest Sunday for a non Tollywood Film in AP/TS

28. Record IMAX weekend in India

29. Highest Grossing Kannada Film of All Time

Coming to the details of the KGF Chapter 2 movie, it is directed by Prashant Neel and has Yash as the lead actor. Along with Sanjay Dutt, even Rao Ramesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Eswari Rao, TS Naghabharana and Archana will be seen in other important roles. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda bankrolled this movie under the Homable Films banner. The movie was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages.



This movie hit the big screens on 14th April, 2022 and is still running successfully on the big screens.