Yash's KGF Chapter Collections are Close to Rs 1200 Mark

The success streak of the Yash's and Prashant Neel's Pan Indian film KGF Chapter 2 has been continuing. Even after a couple of weeks, the film holds the box office firmly. Recently, it has achieved the feat of becoming the 3rd highest-grossing film in the Indian film industry.



It broke several records, especially in the Hindi belt that started from its release day. As per trade reports, the film entered the 1200 crore club recently. As per the tweet by the trade analyst Manobal Vidyabalan, the week-wise collections are as below.

Week 1 - Rs. 720.31 crore

Week 2 - Rs. 223.51 crore

Week 3 - Rs. 140.55 crore

Week 4:

Day 1 - Rs. 11.46 crore

Day 2 - Rs. 8.90 crore

Day 3 - Rs. 24.65 crore

Day 4 - Rs. 25.42 crore

Day 5 - Rs. 8.07 crore

Total - Rs. 1162.87 crore