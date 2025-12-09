Yash’s ‘Toxic’ countdown begins; makers come with ‘100-days to go’ poster

Rocking Star Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic – A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on March 19, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, the film has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and several other languages, making it one of the most ambitious multilingual releases of 2026.

With exactly 100 days left for its arrival, the makers have kicked off the countdown by unveiling a powerful new poster. Yash shared the image on social media with the caption “100 Days To Go for #Toxic.” The poster keeps the actor’s face hidden, focusing instead on his muscular, tattooed physique as he flexes his biceps—an aesthetic choice that intensifies intrigue around the character and the film’s gritty tone.

Large-scale promotional campaigns are set to begin in January 2026. Backed by top-tier technical talent, Toxic promises a cinematic experience mounted on a massive scale. The film’s visuals are helmed by National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, while music is composed by Ravi Basrur, reuniting with Yash after their blockbuster collaboration on KGF.

Adding global flair, Hollywood action director JJ Perry, known for John Wick, along with National Award-winning action duo Anbariv, has designed some of the film’s key action sequences.

Co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, with Venkata Narayana backing the project, Toxic is set to be one of 2026’s biggest theatrical events.