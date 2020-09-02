Yatharv, That's Yash-Radhika Son's Name

Remember we told you that Sandalwood's most envied couple and new parents Yash and Radhika Pandit were all set to give some good news? So, the news is out. If you thought the couple were turning parents again, you are wrong. The couple have finally named their youngest child—the son.

You know that Yash and Radhika are parents to two adorable kids. While the eldest one is a daughter named Ayra, the youngest one was being referred to as Jr Yash till yesterday. Now, the star couple has named their son too. The actress revealed this herself on her Instagram handle. Yash and Radhika's son has been named Yatharv Yash!

The Sandalwood actress gave a peek into the naming ceremony function that was a private affair attended by the close family members of the couple.

Here's a lok at the video...

So, the Sandalwood celebrity pair—Yash and Radhika Pandit have announced the name of their little one much to the delight of their fans. Radhika has revealed her son's name as "Yatharv" meaning complete. "This child has made us achieve completeness, Keep shining my son," thus stated the star couple.



The video released by the couple of the naming ceremony shows the event taking place at Yash's far house. The Kannada actors have sought the blessings of everyone for their child.

Meanwhile, Yash is gearing up to finish his most awaited movie—KGF Chapter 2 which is directed by Prashant Neel. The movie features among others in prominent roles, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead while Raveena Tandon will be seen in a very special role.

Recently the KGF 2 Director shared a glimpse of the movie from the sets on social media which went viral.