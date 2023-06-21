Yoga helps Shilpa stay calm and focused; weight training does the trick for strength

Live
Actress-entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty is known for her insane fitness levels. One may wonder and be curious about what constitutes her fitness regime.
Actress-entrepreneur, Shilpa Shetty is known for her insane fitness levels. One may wonder and be curious about what constitutes her fitness regime. Well, now, the actress has shared that Yoga forms a huge part of her fitness routine and that for strength and toning, weight training "does the job" for her.
The actress said that she doesn't believe in any restrictions when it comes to "what to eat". However, she makes a point to regulate the portion size.
Shilpa was the first actress to come out with a yoga DVD video a decade ago when health and fitness hadn't gone mainstream like it has today. She also actively posted workout videos and spoke about healthy life. The actress would always encourage people around her to do the same and today she's one of the top choices when it comes to fitness.
On the occasion of International Day of Yoga, the actress spoke about the importance of Yoga in her life as she said, "I believe that yoga is an integral part of my fitness regime as it helps me stay calm, relaxed, and focused. Yoga has helped me stay mentally balanced, which is vital to my overall well-being. For strength and toning weight training does the job".
She further mentioned, "I also ensure to eat well and never restrict myself with food. Food is fuel for the body and I take care of the portion. I have also understood that food is never a problem but it's the portion you eat and the quality that matters".
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in 'Sukhee' and 'Indian Police Force'.