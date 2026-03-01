Karnataka govt steps in to assist Kannadigas stranded in Dubai amid Iran–Israel war

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured that the Karnataka government is taking urgent steps to ensure the safety and return of Kannadigas stranded in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries due to disruptions caused by the ongoing Iran–Israel conflict.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said he has instructed officials to take all necessary measures to safeguard Kannadigas affected by flight cancellations and regional instability. He emphasised that the safety and wellbeing of Kannadigas living or travelling in the Middle East remains a top priority for the state government.

ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಇರಾನ್ ನಡುವಿನ ಯುದ್ಧದಿಂದಾಗಿ ಇಸ್ರೇಲ್, ಯುಎಇ, ಇರಾನ್, ಖತಾರ್ ಸೇರಿದಂತೆ ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರಾಚ್ಯ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ನೆಲೆಸಿರುವ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯನ್ನು ನಾವು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ಗಂಭೀರವಾಗಿ ಪರಿಗಣಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ದೆಹಲಿಯ ನಿವಾಸಿ ಆಯುಕ್ತರ ಜೊತೆ ಸಮಾಲೋಚನೆ ನಡೆಸಿ, ಅವರ ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲಾ ರೀತಿಯ ಅಗತ್ಯ ಕ್ರಮ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳುವಂತೆ… — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 28, 2026

The Chief Minister said he has already held consultations with the Karnataka government’s Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate efforts with central authorities and Indian missions abroad. He also directed officials to establish a dedicated helpline to assist stranded Kannadigas and provide real-time information and support to their families.

“We are closely monitoring the situation arising out of the Iran–Israel war. Kannadigas residing in Israel, UAE, Iran, Qatar, and other Middle Eastern countries are being given utmost attention. Due to suspension of flight operations, many are unable to return home. I request those stranded to remain in safe locations until further arrangements are made,” Siddaramaiah said.

He also appealed to families in Karnataka not to panic if they are unable to immediately contact their relatives abroad, assuring them that the government machinery is actively working to establish communication and ensure safety.

The Chief Minister revealed that former minister B. Nagendra had informed him about at least 32 people from Ballari district who are currently stranded in Dubai. The government has initiated specific measures to track their status and facilitate their safe return.

Reports indicate that more than 50 Kannadigas, including tourists from Ballari and Davanagere districts, are stranded in Dubai due to widespread flight cancellations triggered by escalating tensions and security concerns across the Middle East.

Many of those stranded have appealed to authorities for immediate assistance and evacuation. The Karnataka government is now coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to explore evacuation options and ensure the safe return of all affected Kannadigas at the earliest.