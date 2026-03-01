Tirumala darshan tokens cancelled on 2-3 March due to Lunar Eclipse

In a statement on Saturday, Thitide announced that, due to the lunar eclipse on the 3rd of this month, all Srivari Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSO) tokens for the 2nd and 3rd have been cancelled. As a result, no tokens will be issued in Tirupati on the 1st and 2nd before the eclipse.

Tokens for darshan on the 4th will be issued again on the 3rd. Additionally, VIP break darshans scheduled for the 3rd have been cancelled, and recommendation letters for those will not be accepted on the 2nd.