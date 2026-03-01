  1. Home
News

Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Panchangam released

  1 March 2026 10:15 AM IST
Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Panchangam released
Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman BR Naidu along with TTD EO Muddada Ravichandra, other TTD board members released Sri Parabhava Nama Samvatsara Panchangam of TTD.

The event took place at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman wished that with the blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, may happiness, good health and prosperity bestow upon all.

He said the Panchangam will be available in the TTD bookstalls of Tirumala and Tirupati from March 01 onwards while in the book stalls located in different states after a week. TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEOs Veerabraham, Dr Sharath were also present.

