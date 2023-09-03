Yogi Babu to grow much bigger after ‘Jawan’

Yogi Babu is the trending comedian for Kollywood in recent times. For some years now, almost every Tamil film irrespective of the genre and budget has had a part of him because of his versatility and ability to evoke laughs just with his screen presence. His career is going great because he has lined up scores of films in the coming days.

After his impressive act in Rajinikanth’s recent blockbuster “Jailer,” Yogi Babu’s popularity multiplied among film-goers across the country. Up next, he has another big-ticket outing in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s “Jawan” which has Kollywood filmmaker Atlee at the helm. Yogi Babu’s craze is evident during the audio launch of “Jawan” held in Chennai recently. When Yogi entered the auditorium, he was greeted with hoots and whistles by the crowd. The loudest cheer came when he walked through the aisle and hugged Shah Rukh Khan. Before that, he shook hands with all the attendees in the front row which includes the cast and crew of “Jawan.”

While addressing the crowd, the “Love Today” actor thanked Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan for giving him the opportunity to play a significant role in “Jawan.” The film is slated for release on September 7th. The film is billed as an out-and-out commercial entertainer. Yogi Babu will be seen in an entertaining role in this film. If this film turned out to be a blockbuster, there is no doubt that Yogi Babu will be most want actor for Bollywood too.