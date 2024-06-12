YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth comes with a new web film

Live
Just In
Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula, a popular YouTuber known for hit series like "Software Developer" and "Surya," is making a comeback to the OTT space.
Shanmukh Jaswanth Kandregula, a popular YouTuber known for hit series like "Software Developer" and "Surya," is making a comeback to the OTT space. After his previous venture "Agent Anand Santosh" on Aha received a mixed response and was discontinued, Shanmukh is now set to star in a new web film on the ETV Win platform.
ETV Win, renowned for the highly successful "90’s – A Middle Class Biopic" series, is gearing up to release this new project featuring ShanmukhJaswanth and Anagha Ajith. Given the platform's track record, there is considerable excitement surrounding this web film, which was officially launched in Hyderabad.
Directed by Pavan Kumar and scripted by Vivek Athreya, the web film is produced by Sri Akkiyan Arts. As anticipation builds, fans and OTT audiences are eager to see how Shanmukh's latest project will be received. The combination of a popular lead, a promising director, and a well-regarded platform suggests that this web film could be another hit in the making.