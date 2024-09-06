Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer on Amazon Prime

Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby have just released the trailer for their upcoming film, Superboys of Malegaon. The movie, which tells an inspiring story about dreams and friendship, is set to hit theatres in January 2025. It will also be shown at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 13 and the BFI London Film Festival on October 10.

Directed by Reema Kagti and written by Varun Grover, Superboys of Malegaon is based on the real-life story of Nasir Sheikh from Malegaon, Maharashtra. The film features a talented cast including Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora. It follows Nasir and his friends as they work on a film project, highlighting their dreams and struggles.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the movie will be available for streaming on Prime Video after its theatrical release.

About the Production Companies:

Excel Entertainment, known for popular films like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Tiger Baby, founded by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Tiger Baby focuses on telling unique and socially relevant stories. Recent hits include Made in Heaven and Dahaad. Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby are collaborating with Amazon MGM Studios.