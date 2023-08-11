Congress always launches failed products: Modi

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi focussed more on lashing at the Congress and started bringing out the contradictions in INDIA, the Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha alleging that there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech.

The Opposition MPs were seen chanting ‘Manipur, Manipur’ during PM’s reply as they urged him to speak on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state. Members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also walked out of the House subsequently. Reacting to it, Modi said the Congress always launches a failed product. They throw garbage and do not have the guts to hear. Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s speech without mentioning his name, Modi said they hate people and talk of ‘Mohabat Ki Dukan.’ In their dukan, Modi said, “Nafrat hai, ghotale hain, unka mun kala hai aur tumhari dukanon ne desh ko emergency dikhaya aur sikhon par atyachar kiya. Sharam karo. In logon ne swabhiman becha hai.”

Modi said if the Opposition had agreed for a discussion in the beginning of the session a serious and focussed discussion on Manipur would have taken place. But for them the people do not matter and hence they stalled the proceedings of the House and brought in no-confidence motion and spoke many things. They only wanted a political drama, he said.

Referring to the comment that Bharat Mata has been murdered in Manipur, Modi said they had made their intentions clear. They want death of Bharat Mata. At the time of Independence, they divided the country into three parts. The Congress has history of dividing the country, he added. They buried the UPA and applied new paint and have come with new outfit. But here too they had to take support of NDA. He said they added ‘IN’ consisting of 26 parties and another ‘I’ which is one family of ego and made it as I.N.D.I.A but soon bickerings began in this group. A minister from Tamil Nadu said that I.N.D.I.A was not in their list.