Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals people to help flood affected people

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people not to go anywhere near the submerged areas or the old Yamuna Bridge for selfies or to see the water levels but instead help the affected people.

Calling it as an emergency situation Kejriwal said Yamuna had crossed 208.46 meters.





यमुना नदी में जलस्तर बढ़ने से आज कई वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़े हैं। यमुना किनारे बने वज़ीराबाद वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का आज मैंने खुद दौरा किया। जैसे ही स्थिति यहाँ सामान्य होगी हम इसे जल्द शुरू करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/x1OSudFNBN — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023





In a tweet, Kejriwal said, "The water level of the Yamuna river is continuously rising. It has now reached 208.46 meters. Due to the rising water level, it has started flooding the surrounding roads. I request you not to travel on these roads."

As the water level increases, the surrounding areas are getting inundated. People are being evacuated from the submerged areas to safer places. Such a flood was reported 45 years ago when the Yamuna water level had crossed 207.49 meters.





यमुना में बढ़ते जल स्तर की वजह से वज़ीराबाद, चन्द्रावल और ओखला वॉटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट बंद करने पड़ रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिल्ली के कुछ इलाक़ों में पानी की परेशानी होगी। जैसे ही यमुना का पानी कम होगा, इन्हें जल्द से जल्द चालू करने की कोशिश करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023





"The administration is evacuating people from the areas that are submerged in water. I urge the residents of those areas to cooperate with the authorities. Saving lives should be the top priority. I appeal to all the residents of Delhi to support each other in this emergency situation," read Kejriwal tweet.





I appeal to all volunteers, councillors, MLAs and all other people to visit relief camps and provide all possible support. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2023





Wednesday night the ring road (Majnu ka Tila to Rajghat) was closed after river water overflowed to the road. By Thursday morning adjacent roads were also closed.

The Delhi Police said that they evacuated 1,006 persons and 999 cattle.

"In PS New Usmanpur area we rescued 260 people and 185 cattle, in PS Shastri Park we rescued 266 people and 262 Cattle. In PS Sonia Vihar we rescued 480 persons and 230 cattle. Total we rescued 1006 Persons and 999 cattle," police said.

The sources in the Delhi government said that they have evacuated 16,000 persons so far who have been sent to relief camps.