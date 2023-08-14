Delhi: Enhanced Security Measures And Traffic Regulations Implemented For Independence Day Celebrations

Security measures in the capital city of Delhi have been strengthened ahead of the Independence Day festivities. The Delhi Police have increased their vigilance and are conducting thorough vehicle checks to ensure safety during this period. Notably, Rail Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan have been adorned with tricolor lights in honor of Independence Day. Enhanced security measures have also been implemented at the Red Fort in anticipation of the celebrations.



Meanwhile, a restriction on the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles from Noida and Ghaziabad into Delhi has been put in place starting from Monday night until August 15. These vehicles will be carefully directed to alternative routes to manage traffic flow, according to the Delhi traffic police.

During the Independence Day celebrations, approximately 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed at critical intersections and roads connecting the borders to the Red Fort. Heavy and medium goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi's borders from the night of August 14 until the conclusion of the program on August 15. Controlled movement of vehicles will be maintained near the Red Fort on certain sections of JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Ring Road.

Special attention is being given to ensuring that essential services remain unaffected. A substantial number of police officers are stationed around the Red Fort to assist people with directions. Adequate parking arrangements have been organized for both the general public and diplomats from various countries who will be attending the celebrations at the Red Fort.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in commemorating the event at the historic Red Fort. The Ministry of Defence announced that PM Modi will raise the National Flag and deliver the customary national address from the ramparts of this iconic monument.