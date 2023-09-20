Delhi LG Approves Admission For BA LLB And BBA LLB Students At GGSIPU After Five-Year Delay

In a significant development benefiting students pursuing BA LLB and BBA LLB programs, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has given his approval for their admission to the available vacant seats at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). This decision follows a frustrating delay of nearly five years, for which Mr. Saxena has attributed blame to the Delhi government, as reported by news agency ANI.



VK Saxena, who also serves as the Chancellor of the university, granted permission for student admissions based on their aggregate scores in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in three specific subjects: English, legal studies, and a general test.

Expressing his concern, the LG noted that the request for approval from the Delhi government had been made shortly after the commencement of the 2023-24 academic session, as per the LG office's statement.

"In consideration of the broader interests of the students, the LG has endorsed the admission procedure, while expressing concern that the proposal to regulate admissions in the BA LL.B/BBA LL.B Program at GGSIPU for the academic session 2023-24 was submitted in September, causing an undue delay in filling the vacant seats in these programs," the LG office statement conveyed.

Prior to the 2022-2023 academic year, GGSIPU typically admitted students to these courses through the CLAT (UG) examination. However, persistent issues had arisen, resulting in some seats being left unoccupied.