Delhi Metro To Commence Early G20 Summit Services: Travel Updates and Guidelines

In response to commuters' concerns about Metro travel during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) clarified on Wednesday that all stations, except the Supreme Court station, will remain open for boarding and alighting.



To ensure passengers are well-informed, any orders, modifications, or updates regarding Metro services will be communicated through DMRC's official social media channels. On September 8, 9, and 10, DMRC officials announced that Metro services will commence at 4 am instead of the usual 6 am. However, the Supreme Court station, which provides access to Pragati Maidan (the G20 Summit venue), will be closed on September 9 and 10 due to security considerations.

This statement aims to dispel confusion that arose after the Delhi Police contacted DMRC regarding the closure of stations they deemed "sensitive."

In an effort to accommodate the general public and facilitate the security and logistical needs of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro train services will begin early on all lines for these three days. All Metro stations will be accessible to the general public during this period, except the Supreme Court Metro station, where passenger boarding and alighting will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints, as explained by a DMRC spokesperson.

Metro trains will operate at a 30-minute frequency on all lines until 6 am, after which they will follow the regular schedule throughout the day. However, during the two main Summit days, entry or exit at stations may be temporarily regulated at the discretion of security agencies to facilitate the movement of VVIP delegations.

Regarding parking, DMRC officials noted that parking facilities will remain operational as usual, except at three Metro stations in the New Delhi district—Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and Rama Krishna Ashram Marg—from 4 am on September 8 to 12 pm on September 11.

Traffic restrictions will be enforced in and around the New Delhi district, where the Summit venue and most of the hotels hosting heads of state and other dignitaries are situated.

DMRC will disseminate any orders, changes, or updates concerning Metro services through its social media channels, the Delhi Metro Rail App, and its website. They also urge passengers to cooperate and follow station staff instructions and authorities' guidelines during this prestigious G20 Summit in the national capital, advising against spreading rumors.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, Sanjay Arora, had previously requested an early start for Metro services during the G20 days to ensure that officials could reach the venue on time for their duties, considering the early morning commencement of activities at the Summit venue.

DMRC has shared a list of terminal stations, details of the first and last trains, as well as a set of "dos and don'ts" for Metro travel on its social media platforms. Additionally, several Metro stations have been adorned with G20 banners, artwork, and welcome hoardings, enhancing the Summit's visibility. A pedestrian plaza has also been developed at the Supreme Court station, offering seating space, aesthetic lighting, and landscaping.