Delhi Rains: Flood-Like Situation In Delhi As Yamuna River Reaches Critical Level At 208.48 Meters

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level of the Yamuna River has risen to 208.48 meters as of 8 am today. As a result of the flood-like situation caused by the rising water level, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced the closure of 10 schools in the low-lying areas of Delhi's Civil Lines zone and 7 schools in Shahadra today.



Numerous areas in the city are currently grappling with floods and waterlogging due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. This escalation is a result of heavy rainfall and the release of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.

Delhi has witnessed a significant and rapid surge in the water level of the Yamuna River in recent days. From 203.14 meters at 11 am on Sunday, the water level increased to 205.4 meters by 5 pm on Monday, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. This breach occurred 18 hours earlier than expected. In response to the situation, the Delhi Police has implemented Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as a precautionary measure in flood-prone areas of the city.

To ensure the safety of residents in low-lying areas, the Delhi government has executed an evacuation plan. A total of 16,564 individuals living in vulnerable regions have been relocated to safer places, with 14,534 people currently residing in tents and shelters across the city. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also addressed a letter to the Central Water Commission, urging urgent action to mitigate the impending crisis.

The overflowing waters from the Yamuna River have reached low-lying areas such as Kashmiri Gate and ITO, exacerbating the flood situation in these regions. The authorities are working diligently to manage the ongoing crisis and provide assistance to those affected by the flooding. The severe conditions experienced in several states continued in northern India. Heavy rainfall has caused significant damage to life and property in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh over the past few days. This has resulted in various issues such as disrupted transportation, power outages, waterlogging, flash floods, and landslides.

