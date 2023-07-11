Live
Delhi Rains: Orange Alert Issued
- Yamuna River water level surpasses danger mark, prompting 'orange alert' for Delhi.
- Train services suspended on old Yamuna bridge and schools in Delhi-NCR closed due to heavy rainfall.
Officials have reported that the water level of the Yamuna River at the Old Railway Bridge reached 206.04 mm on Monday night. It is worth noting that the designated high flood level stands at 207.49 meters. In response to this situation, railway authorities have temporarily halted all train services on the old Yamuna bridge in the capital city.
With the Yamuna River surpassing the critical water level, a substantial evacuation of residents is anticipated. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, stated on Monday that the process of relocating individuals from low-lying regions near the river would commence after the water level exceeds 206 meters. He further assured that the Delhi government is fully equipped to handle any emergencies, despite weather forecasts suggesting a gradual reduction in rainfall intensity.
Meanwhile, in various regions of the national capital and neighboring Uttar Pradesh, schools have been compelled to close due to the prevailing circumstances. Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, explained that the decision to shut schools was taken considering the continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days and the warnings issued by the Meteorological Department. Furthermore, on Monday evening, the education department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued a directive stating that all schools affiliated with or supported by the MCD would remain closed on July 11 due to the incessant rainfall.
Furthermore, the Delhi-NCR region experienced substantial rainfall in recent days, resulting in flooding and disturbances to daily routines. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an additional six days of rainfall but mentioned that the intensity of the precipitation would gradually diminish.