Delhi's G20 Summit: Flight Cancellations And Security Measures Unveiled

In preparation for the G20 Summit set to occur in Delhi in September, a number of flights have been called off from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Approximately 160 flights scheduled from September 8 to September 10 at Delhi Airport have been canceled due to the G20 Summit. Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of IGI Airport, has received requests from airlines to cancel around 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights during the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10. It's important to note that international flights will not be affected by these cancellations.



DIAL has clarified that the flight cancellations are not related to a lack of parking space for aircraft. In an official statement, DIAL expressed pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit and clarified that the flight cancellations are likely a result of traffic restrictions associated with the event. While approximately 80 arrivals and 80 departures might be impacted due to these cancellations, DIAL is committed to collaborating with airlines to minimize passenger inconvenience.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the people of Delhi to contribute to the success of the upcoming G20 Summit, despite the inconveniences they may encounter due to the presence of global leaders. PM Modi pre-emptively sought forgiveness from the public for any difficulties arising from the arrangements for the G20 Summit, explaining that changes in traffic rules and restricted access to certain areas are necessary to accommodate the visiting dignitaries.

As Delhi prepares for the 18th Heads of State and Government Summit of the G20, the Delhi police are diligently arranging for comprehensive security measures. During the G20 Summit, from September 8 to 10, all central government offices in the national capital will be closed. This includes a closure of the Supreme Court of India on September 8, as the G20 Summit venue, the newly inaugurated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan, is situated near the Supreme Court building. Additionally, public holidays are scheduled in the national capital from September 8 to 10, leading to the closure of banks, financial institutions, and commercial establishments in the New Delhi district.