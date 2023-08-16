Delhi's Yamuna River Crosses Danger Mark Again Due To Heavy Rainfall

The Yamuna River's water level has surged beyond the danger threshold of 205.33 meters on Tuesday, prompted by heavy rainfall in the upper catchment regions over the preceding two days. According to an official from the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge surpassed the warning level of 204.50 meters at 3 pm on Tuesday, rapidly elevating to 205.39 meters by 10 pm.



Forecasts anticipate the water level to reach 205.50 meters by 5 am, with further increases throughout the day. Nonetheless, the official emphasized that the river is unlikely to escalate to the evacuation level of 206.00 meters in Delhi unless the hilly regions receive more rain.

The flow rate at Haryana's Hathnikund barrage, located in the Yamunanagar district, registered at around 27,000 cusecs at 9 pm—considered moderate for the monsoon season. A Delhi government representative in the irrigation and flood control department indicated the potential for minor flooding in a few areas along the river, but a severe situation is not expected.

In July, Delhi faced unprecedented flooding due to intense rainfall in the national capital and upper catchment areas of the Yamuna River. The Yamuna reached a record height of 208.66 meters on July 13, surpassing its previous record and penetrating deeper into the city than it has in over four decades.

Amidst the developments, it is important to highlight that encroachments on the river's floodplain have occurred over the years, despite the land being under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority, the revenue department, and private individuals. Furthermore, recent torrential rain has caused significant havoc in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, resulting in casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and overflowing rivers across the region.