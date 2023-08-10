Female, single male government staff to get 730 days of childcare leave

New Delhi: Female and single male government employees are eligible for 730 days of childcare leave, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

"Female government servant and single male govt servants appointed to the civil services and posts in connection with affairs of the Union, are eligible for child care leave (CCL) under Rule 43-C of the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972 for a maximum period of 730 days during the entire service for taking care of two eldest surviving children up to the age of 18 years and no age limit in case of differently-abled child," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. The core intent of this childcare leave is to enable government employees to address their parental responsibilities, particularly caring for their two eldest surviving children up to 18 years of age. An interesting aspect is that there are no age restrictions for availing this leave in the case of differently-abled children.

Singh verified these particulars through a written response to an inquiry within the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament. This policy shift underscores the government’s acknowledgment of the significance of work-life equilibrium and its support for employees in fulfilling caregiving duties. This modification is poised to have a constructive influence on the lives of government employees, especially women and single men. It bestows upon them the flexibility to effectively manage their work commitments while simultaneously addressing their familial responsibilities. Moreover, this development mirrors a broader societal transition, one that values and acknowledges the essential roles and responsibilities of parents within the framework of today’s workforce.