Govt hospitals asked to prescribe generic medicines

New Delhi: The government aims to open 10,000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJKs) by March to improve the common man's access to generic medicines, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Till June 30, 9,512 PMBJKs have been opened across the country. The Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 prescribes that every physician should prescribe drugs with generic names legibly and preferably in capital letters, he said in a written response to a question in the House. The Directorate General of Health Services has directed all Centre-run hospitals to prescribe generic medicines only. Similar instructions have also been issued to all CGHS doctors and wellness centres.

Under the free drug initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM), support is provided for provision of essential generic drugs free of cost in public health facilities. In order to promote the PMBJP scheme, the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of the scheme, periodically requests state and UT governments and district administrations to create awareness about the scheme and provide rent free space for opening Janaushadhi Kendras in Community Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and government hospitals.