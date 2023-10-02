Massive Protest At Ramlila Maidan In Delhi Demanding Old Pension Scheme Restoration

On a Sunday, Ramlila Maidan in Delhi witnessed a massive gathering of government employees hailing from various parts of the country. Their purpose was to voice their discontent with the National Pension Scheme (NPS) implemented by the central government while advocating for the reinstatement of the old pension scheme (OPS).



These protesters included employees from both central and state governments, as well as public sector undertakings. They convened at the venue for what was termed the "Pension Shankhanaad Rally," organized by the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS), an organization at the forefront of the campaign to bring back OPS. Vijay Kumar Bandhu, the president of NMOPS, addressed the rally and expressed their determination to spread the message of OPS restoration nationwide. He highlighted that, through their persistent efforts and struggle, OPS had already been reinstated in a handful of states. Bandhu emphasized that if the central government were to adopt the old pension scheme, it would alleviate the burden on state governments.

The protest saw a substantial turnout, with employees from more than 20 states participating in the "Pension Shankhanaad Rally." They carried national flags and banners, all united in their demand for the revival of the old pension scheme.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana and a prominent Congress leader, also lent his support to the protesting employees. He pledged to fulfill their legitimate demand for the old pension scheme as soon as the Congress government assumed power in Haryana.

In a show of solidarity, both the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed their support for the protesters. The Congress issued a statement in Hindi on social media, urging the Modi government to reinstate the old pension scheme and honor the dedication of the nation's workers. Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of AAP and the Chief Minister of Delhi, announced that they had implemented OPS in Punjab and had made efforts to bring it to Delhi government employees.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not respond to requests for comments regarding the protest and demands.

It's important to note that the old pension scheme (OPS) ensured pension payouts indexed to inflation and pay commissions without requiring contributions from employees. In contrast, the new pension scheme (NPS) is structured on contributions from both employees and employers, with returns linked to the market and not a fixed proportion of the salary at the time of retirement. The OPS is generally considered more favorable to government employees. Over the past year, several states under opposition governance, such as Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand, have made the transition from NPS to OPS, sparking controversy. This issue has also emerged as a significant electoral concern, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, where government employees represent a substantial portion of the electorate.