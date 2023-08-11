Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Opposes Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Suspension In Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, came to the defense of his fellow party member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who was suspended from the Lower House of Parliament on Thursday. Kharge asserted that Chowdhury had merely mentioned "Nirav Modi" and pointed out that "Nirav" translates to "shaant" (quiet in Hindi). Kharge raised his concerns with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, questioning the suspension on the grounds of such a remark.



Highlighting that Chowdhury holds positions in various parliamentary committees, including the public accounts committee, business advisory committee, and the CBC selection, Kharge argued that suspending him would be detrimental. He urged the vice president and the House Chairman to safeguard democracy, emphasizing the flimsiness of the suspension rationale.

Chowdhury's suspension occurred pending an assessment of his conduct by the privileges committee. The suspension resolution was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi after Chowdhury repeatedly interrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the no-confidence motion debate on Thursday evening.

In response, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned until noon on Friday due to opposition protests against Chowdhury's suspension. During the House session, Congress deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi raised the issue of Chowdhury's suspension for "repeated misconduct." Several Congress members indicated their support for Chowdhury and expressed that he had consistently cooperated with the Chair.

Although the Speaker initiated the Question Hour, the proceedings were swiftly adjourned within a minute of the House's commencement for the day. The Monsoon session of Parliament, commencing on July 20, is set to conclude on Friday.