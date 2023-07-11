Live
Road caves in near India Gate in New Delhi
Highlights
The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about the road cave in near Sher Shah road on Tuesday morning and advised them to plan their journey accordingly.
Theycsaid aportion of a road caved-in near Sher Shah road here on Tuesday morning, leading to traffic congestion at India Gate C-Hexagon, the traffic police said. The affected portion of the road has been barricaded to prevent any mishap, police said.
