Significant rain in various parts of country predicted till July 25. Delhi to be comparatively dry
New Delhi: The IMD has predicted generally cloudy weather with some light rain or drizzle in national capital on Saturday. The minimum temperature in Delhi was at 29.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday afternoon. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was recorded at 59 per cent.
Over the next few days, the maximum temperature is likely to be above 33 degrees and below 38 degrees, and the minimum temperature to be less than 30 degrees but above 25.
In the weather bulletin released by the IMD, it said that weather conditions in various regions of India till July 25 are expected to bring significant rainfall and some heavy downpours.
Meanwhile, the weather forecast agency said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Konkan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat State during next two days while subdued rainfall over northeast and remaining parts of east India is likely to continue during next 4-5 days.
The IMD further predicted that Central India can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next five days.
West India is likely to experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State during the next three days, with a decrease thereafter.
“Mumbai may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days, and Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State may also see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 22,” said the weather forecast agency.