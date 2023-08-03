Step up security, crackdown on hate speech: Supreme Court

New Delhi: With communal clashes claiming six lives in parts of Haryana close to Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered enhanced deployment of security personnel in sensitive areas and a crackdown on hate speech but refused to stop the proposed rallies by VHP and Bajrang Dal in the NCR.Observing that hate speeches vitiate the atmosphere, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti also ordered installation of CCTV cameras in vulnerable places. The CCTV footage and the video recording will be preserved, the apex court said. "During the course of hearing, it is accepted and admitted that the directions given in the order dated October 21, 2022, as extended have to be complied.

We hope and trust that the state governments, including the police authorities, will ensure that there are no hate speeches against any community and there is no violence or damage to properties. Wherever required, adequate police force or paramilitary forces will be deployed,” the bench said.



The top court directed that the order be communicated by the Registry to the standing counsel for the state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The apex court directed Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the Centre, to immediately get in touch with authorities and ensure no untoward incident takes place anymore. Raju submitted he has not gone through the averments made in the plea and sought time from the court to seek instructions.