Tiranga Rally In Delhi: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Relaunched with Bike Rally, MPs and Ministers Lead the Way

In order to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign last year. This year, it was relaunched with a bike rally in Delhi by lawmakers. To encourage involvement from the general public, MPs and ministers gathered at Pragati Maidan with tricolor flags on their motorcycles. Around 8 a.m. this morning, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised the ceremonial flag.



The India Gate circle was reached by the bike rally. The Major Dhyan Chand Stadium served as its conclusion as it made a loop around the India Gate complex and crossed the Kartavya Path.

The initiative, urging individuals to raise the national flag at their residences, is set to be observed nationwide from August 13 to August 15, as a component of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," the government's endeavor to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence.

Last year, the campaign achieved remarkable success, with countless families unfurling the tricolor at their homes, and an impressive six crore individuals sharing selfies on the Har Ghar Tiranga website.

The government's intention behind this initiative is to shed light on the freedom struggle and the significant milestones that have shaped this nation, as outlined by the Ministry of Culture.

"The core objective of the campaign is to cultivate a sense of patriotism in people's hearts and to reflect upon India's journey and the contributions made by individuals in building this remarkable country. The campaign garnered immense success last year, with millions of households physically hoisting the 'Tiranga' at their homes, and six crore people sharing selfies on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website," the statement mentioned.

For this year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, India Post is engaged in the sale and facilitation of the national flag through its extensive network of 1.6 lakh post offices, the government stated previously.

In the past year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also encouraged citizens to adopt the 'Tiranga' as their profile picture on social media accounts from August 2 to August 15.

Previously, Indian citizens were only permitted to raise the National Flag on specific occasions. This practice changed following an extensive legal battle led by industrialist Naveen Jindal. The battle culminated in the landmark Supreme Court ruling on January 23, 2004, which affirmed that the right to unfurl the National Flag with honor and dignity is a fundamental entitlement of every Indian citizen, in accordance with Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police have issued a notification stating that the Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally is scheduled to traverse Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and India Gate on Friday morning. In light of this, they have recommended that individuals steer clear of these routes. The rally took place at 8:45 to 9:15.