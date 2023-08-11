We hit sixes & fours, when they threw no-balls: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used cricketing analogy to take a swipe at the Opposition bloc INDIA on Thursday, saying while centuries were being scored from the treasury benches, the Opposition bowled no-balls during the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lower House, Modi repeatedly took jibes at the Opposition saying they were not prepared for the discussion. "What kind of debate you have done on the no-confidence motion. I am seeing on social media, even your 'darbaris (courtiers) are disappointed. This is your condition," the PM said.

"See the fun of this debate, fielding was laid out by the Opposition, but fours and sixes were hit from here (treasury benches). The Opposition is bowling only no-balls in the no-confidence motion," Modi said.

"There are centuries being scored from this side and no-balls being bowled from that side,” he added.