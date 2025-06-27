A déjà vu moment for Indian space odyssey

Call it providence or pure coincidence but June 25 seems to be a day of destiny as regards India from even before it achieved independence. Many spectacular events have unfolded on this very day over the years. On June 25, 1932, India became the sixth team to be granted Test cricket status when it played its first match at Lord’s on that historic day. Close to midnight of June 25, 1975, the then President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed proclaimed national Emergency citing ‘internal disturbance’. It was to mark a watershed event as India’s political landscape underwent a dramatic transformation and gave a new democratic dimension.

On June 25, 1983, India rewrote cricketing history by emerging as world champions, when Kapil’s Devils upset all calculations and put an end to the hat-trick quest of West Indies by winning the ODI World Cup in a stunning manner. Now 42 years to the day, June 25, 2025, to be precise, an Indian with the tricolour on his shoulders has put the country’s name in a league of extraordinary achievers.

A distinguished IAF pilot and astronaut, Lucknow’s 39-year-old Shubhanshu Shukla scripted history by embarking on a space odyssey along with three others on Wednesday as part of an ISRO-NASA supported commercial spaceflight by Axiom Space that blasted off for a 14-day sojourn to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida.

Incidentally, Shukla is one of four astronauts picked for ISRO’s historic Gaganyaan mission, which marks India’s inaugural human space flight endeavour. The lift-off at 12.01 pm on Wednesday (after several eleventh hour heart-breaking postponements) took the clock back by 41 years when Hyderabad’s very own Rakesh Sharma became India’s first man in space. He spent eight days in orbit as part of the then Soviet Union’s Salyut-7 space station in 1984.

A day after the take-off, Shukla went a notch higher than Sharma when he achieved the distinction of being the first Indian astronaut to have travelled to ISS. Along with three other astronauts, he reached the ISS when the Dragon spacecraft, named Grace, docked with the orbital laboratory at 4:01 pm (IST) on Thursday over the North Atlantic Ocean, marking the climax of a 28 hours flight.

Incidentally, Axiom 4 mission heralds the return to space not just for India, but Poland and Hungary as well. Also onboard is the mission commander Peggy Whitson, and mission specialists Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu. If Shukla stirred the emotions of the countrymen with ‘Sare Jahan se Achhcha…’ while speaking to Indira Gandhi, Shukla’s first message from space was equally patriotic.

“The Tiranga embossed on my shoulders tells me that I am with all of you. This journey of mine is not a beginning to the ISS but to India’s Human Space Programme. I want all of you to be part of this journey. Your chest, too, should swell with pride... Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!” The October 10, 1985-born history-maker was commissioned into the IAF fighter wing in June 2006. He has an excellent track-record as a combat leader and seasoned test pilot having a mindboggling 2,000 hours of flight experience across aircraft like the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier and An-32.

It is time Indians took a break from wars and conflicts and celebrated the glorious achievements of Shukla, Sharma and Sunita Williams, who set new benchmarks in spacewalk, which redefined ‘resilience’ during her nine-month stay aboard the ISS. Bravo, India’s torchbearers of the extraordinary kind.