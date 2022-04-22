Alarming state of political intolerance

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo on the demolition drive currently ongoing in the riot-hit area of north Delhi's Jahangirpuri. The matter was mentioned before Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana by senior advocate Dushyant Dave. However, the status quo allegedly did not stop the demolition immediately. Though the order came in the first hour of the Court, the demolition drive continued till 12.30, it is alleged. The authorities claim there was no communication to them from the court. Now that is a serious allegation and the SC rightly observed on Thursday that it would take a serious view of the drive despite its stay.

A PIL was filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind seeking directions to the Central and the State governments that no residential accommodation or commercial property be demolished as a punitive measure. This matter was mentioned by senior advocate Kapil Sibal. The petition mentioned increased incidents of demolition of properties by government administration in several States. Demolitions are taking place only in the BJP-ruled States and at the behest of the BJP leadership against the Muslim properties, the Opposition alleges. "A number of ministers and legislators, including the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of the state of Madhya Pradesh, have made statements advocating such acts and especially threatened the minority groups with destruction of their homes and commercial properties in case of riots," the petition said.

It is not just the Jamiat that is alleging that the Muslims are being penalised unnecessarily. Their argument that the demolitions are not justifiable is a sound one. Every crime has a punishment and no one has any right to go beyond and impose a penalty which is not in tune with the law. But, the argument put forth by the anti-BJP forces sounds fallacious too. All of them blame Hindutva forces for the clashes and riots. Some leaders go a step beyond and blame the BJP for the "processions, provocation, stone-pelting, violence, riots and also firing on the police forces." For them, it is all a part of the game-plan of the BJP. This certainly is stretching the argument a bit too much. TV visuals clearly show that stone throwing did take place on the processions. It was also clear that there were culprits among the processionsts too.

Demolition part of the story could be dealt with by the courts and they are bound to do it. The present scenario is not just about demolitions. It is also about stone-pelting. How and why does it happen? What are the law-keepers doing? Why is there not a thorough check of the procession routes? Why is there no meeting with the elders of the communities to calm down passions? Why aren't men posted on the rooftops to keep an eye on the stone pelters? It is easier to resort to blame games. But, all political parties know why these riots are happening. Inflamed passions, however artificially injected, are not good for the country in the long run. It has become a habit for our politicians to conveniently blame the opponents. Intolerance of politicians is more alarming. Both 'secular and nationalist' voices are spewing the same venom.