Blue economy can blend economic development and sustainability

Kerala will host a two-day Blue Economy Conclave at Thiruvananthapuram from September 18. It will see the convergence of leading experts and stakeholders from India and Europe, who will spotlight on sustainable development of ocean-based economic growth and partnerships. Ready-made explainers available over cyberspace define it as: The blue economy represents a transformative paradigm shift in managing ocean resources, moving decisively beyond traditional exploitation towards an integrated model that harmonises sustainable economic growth with environmental stewardship and social equity. It stands in sharp contrast to conventional maritime activities by demanding a deliberate balance between economic development, ecosystem health and inclusive livelihoods across sectors. The country’s blue economy is rapidly ascending as a vital engine for national development, strategically leveraging the nation’s extensive 11,098 km-coastline and a vast 2.4 million square km Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Ministry of Earth Sciences, as the nodal agency, defines it as “a subset of the national economy comprising the entire system of ocean resources and man-made economic infrastructure in marine, maritime, and onshore coastal zones within India’s legal jurisdiction, aiding the production of goods and services, with clear linkages to economic growth, environmental sustainability and national security”. It is also recognized as a key focus pillar within India’s Viksit Bharat vision for 2047.

The vision of New India by 2030 lists the blue economy as one of 10 core growth areas, with a targeted $100 billion blue economy, supported through the Deep Ocean Mission and enhanced ocean resource utilisation. The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, adopted in June 2023, is a landmark international treaty aimed at protecting marine biodiversity in areas beyond national borders through conservation, sustainable use, and equitable benefit-sharing of marine genetic resources. In addition to the Ministry of Earth Sciences, 24 ministries form an integral part of the blue economy, including the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Ministry of Fisheries; and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

These ministries are undertaking various initiatives such as the Blue Revolution (2020) for sustainable fisheries, the Deep Ocean Mission (2021) and various programs under the Maritime India Vision 2030. Multiple state level initiatives are also being undertaken by nine coastal states and four coastal union territories.

During India’s G20 Presidency in 2023, several world leaders committed to conserving, protecting, restoring and sustainably using the world’s ocean and marine ecosystems, thereby mainstreaming the need to build a sustainable and resilient blue economy. The Chennai High Level Principles for blue/ocean-based economy were adopted at the G20 Environment and Climate Ministers meeting to promote sustainable growth of the blue economy. This aligns with India’s commitments under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to promote sustainable ocean governance and marine conservation.

The high seas treaty builds upon the Convention on the Law of the Sea, 1982, and the Convention on Biological Diversity, 1992, ratified by India on June 29, 1995 and February 18, 1994, respectively. This holistic approach encompasses established industries, such as fisheries and shipping, alongside emerging fields such as marine renewable energy, biotechnology and coastal tourism—all fundamentally anchored in sustainable practices. While a single, universally codified definition remains elusive, a strong consensus exists around the blue economy’s core principles.

The World Bank defines it as a “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of the ocean ecosystem”. However, at present, fragmented governance, poor coordination, lack of data sharing, low private investment, and technology gaps—especially in offshore wind and deep-sea exploration—limit progress.