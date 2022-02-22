Celebrating India’s S&T eco-system

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to pay homage to freedom fighters and showcase the country's achievements in various fields, various government science and technology organisations, in close partnership with agencies at the level of states, are celebrating science and technology achievements over the 75 years. A week-long commemoration titled 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' is being held from February 22 to 28 simultaneously in 75 locations across the length and breadth of the country.

As a feather in the cap, a science & technology mega expo, National Science Book Fair, is being held in New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The programme has been designed to inspire India's youth and help them navigate into building a progressive nation; bring to the fore stories of people in science who made these achievements possible; reinforce the commitment of the scientific community towards the economic and social development of the country; present the awe-inspiring futuristic mega science projects embarked by the nation and highlight the work being done by R&D organisations from across the country, as they lead science and technology efforts on the road to 2047.

The event would display the country's scientific legacy and technology prowess that has helped find solutions to defence, space, health, agriculture, astronomy, and other sectors. This event is jointly organised by Departments of Science and Technology, Space, Atomic Energy and Biotechnology, ICMR, AICTE, DRDO, under the leadership of the office of the Principal Scientific Officer to the Government of India and the Ministry of Culture. Vigyan Prasar, an autonomous organisation of DST, with a mandate to promote science communication in the country, is the coordinating agency.

The programmes have been grouped under four themes. The first theme is `from the annals of the history of S&T.' This section traces the contributions of founders of modern science and institutions of national importance to nation-building. It will be done in the form of the screening of 75 films on 75 scientists, and 75 lectures by eminent scientists and technocrats across the 75 locations.

The programmes under the second theme, 'Milestones of Modern S&T,' will highlight critical discoveries, innovations, or inventions that made a mark in the global science or India's development story. The third theme, `Swadeshi Paramparik Inventions and Innovations,' will showcase 75 inventions or technologies that made India self-standing and helped in achieving the goal of self-reliance by drawing upon the reservoir of traditional knowledge systems, such as drugs from herbs. The fourth theme, `Transforming India' will look at the road ahead for the next 25 years of Indian S&T. It would include talks by 75 eminent scientists & technocrats from within India and the diaspora on their ideas for Indian S&T as it marches towards the centenary year of India's independence.

The Mahotsav would include a mega expo and a book fair to be held at the grounds of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The science literature festival that will bring together science writers, communicators, artists, poets, dramatists, street play artists, hands-on science demonstrators, journalists, students, and teachers. Let's hope our students make the best use of it.