Congress’ appeasement politics come to the fore

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) which met at Hyderabad for the first time outside the AICC war room refuses to give up the ‘Parivarvad’ concept and does not get tired of showering accolades on the party. Reaffirming preparedness for facing the upcoming assembly elections is not a big achievement of the CWC. One expected that it would come up with answers to certain contentious issues such as its stand on Sanatana Dharma.

It did, but it was a meek reiteration of an old statement which really means nothing. The Congress has proved that they refuse to understand the exact meaning of Sanatana Dharma and continue to live in a world of imagination that Sanatana Dharma is something to do with religion and it would affect their secular policy. It is a matter of shame that the major opposition party which claims to have brought Independence for India is not bothered about the sentiments of the majority section of people. History shows that Congress always believed in policy of appeasement and it continues to do so.

Sanatana Dharma means eternal practices and has nothing to with religion. This simple fact they do not want to understand. Party senior leader P Chidamabaram hails from the state where Stalin and his team have been making all kinds of disparaging comments against Sanatana Dharma.

All that he told the CWC was that this was a ploy by Modi and BJP. Well, he should have known that the controversy was raked up by the ally of I.N.D.I.A and not BJP or Modi. If he expected that BJP would not react, then one wonders in which world the Congress is existing. The old generation leaders who have almost lost their importance said the party should not get drawn into the BJP agenda. The agenda apparently is of your ally dear Octogenarian leaders and, perhaps, a clear indication to continue the policy of appeasement!

The CWC spoke of fulfilling social justice in all the states that are due for assembly polls but how can people expect the Congress to provide social justice when it does not have the spine to stand up and tell its allies not to make such controversial statements. The Congress on Saturday had resolved to make the I.N.D.I.A bloc an “ideological and electoral success” to free the country from “divisive politics” and ensure that people get a government that is sensitive and accountable.

The party had made the assertion in a 14-point resolution adopted by the CWC on the first day of the deliberations Saturday. It was more of an exercise focussed on polls but there was no discussion on what its stand would be in regard to seat sharing in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Another interesting aspect was it took 75 years for Congress to own that it was they who liberated Telangana from Nizam’s tyranny.