Congress curses come with no shelf life

Randeep Surjewala is a fine gentleman. He is a respected politician from the Congress stable and does the bidding of his high command with precision. He belongs to the House of Elders. But, he preferred to be off-colour the other day at Kurukshetra. Randeep Surjewala stoked a major controversy after he termed the BJP and those who vote for it as “raakshas”. “The people of BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) are ‘raakshas’ and those who vote for the party and support them are ‘raakshas’ too. Today, on this land of the Mahabharata, I curse them (BJP-JJP),” the Rajya Sabha member said.

This is not the first time we come across curses. Ancient Indian lore is full of such curses. Rishis used to curse people for their delinquencies and faulty behaviour. These curses usually came with a shelf life and remedy was inherent to those. Learned Rishis used to correct behavioural anomalies of even powerful people like kings in the past. It is a power the Rishis - Maharshis, Rajarshis, Brahmarshis etc gained after long penance we are told - used sparingly and in extreme circumstances for Lok Kalyan.

Maharshi Randeep Surjewalaji is a close confidante of the new age guru Dattatreya Vanshaj Shri Rahul Gandhiji. He has been drawing inspiration from Rishi Rahulji for long. Remember the latter’s press conference during his Bharat Jodo yatra: “Rahul Gandhi aapke dimag me hai, maine maar diya usko. Mere mind me hai hi nahi. Gaya woh. Gaya. Jis vyakti ko aap dekh rahe ho, woh Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Woh aapko dikh raha hai (Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him. He’s not in my mind. He’s gone. The person you’re seeing is not Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi advised the journalist to read about Hinduism and Lord Shiva in order to understand what he was saying and asked him not to be surprised. “Baat nahi samjhe aap. Ye Rahul Gandhi nahi hai. Hindu dharm ko padho thoda. Shiv ji ko padho thoda, samajh aa jaegi baat. Aise hairan mat ho. Rahul Gandhi aapke dimaag me hai”. This extensive knowledge comes through a long long penance and the likes of Rahul and Surjewala have ample time to do it as they have nothing better to do for the last nine years. And hence this ‘Shakti’ to curse perhaps.

Surjewala also thought it fit to deliver a ‘shaap’ to his voters for

electing the BJP.

The last known shaap from the region was that of Gandhaari, mother of the Kauravas who cursed the entire ‘Yadu Vansh’ with extinction to avenge Lord Krishna for getting her sons killed. May be Randeepji is also anguished that Narendra Modi has kept Rahul out of power for so long and don’t seem to go away any sooner. So, he too delivered, like Gandhari, uttered a ‘shaap’ without any benefit of deliverance from it to the voters. These modern learned Rishis should know that it is the voters who curse the parties and leaders in democracy to their doom. Of course, they then would pardon them later and confer power on them.

Surjewalaji’s curse did not come with a shelf life. Lord Krishna

had cursed Ashwatthama to undergo punishment for 3,000 years. It is up to the Congress leadership to explain how else they would subject the voters to their doom and gloom and for long (may be

if elected).