Electoral dynamics and the lure of freebies

A high political drama which the country witnesses once in five years has once again begun. In the last decade, certain leaders emerged as their parties’ primary draw. The question now is whether they still retain the same position or have become a liability. Another issue is whether the tremendous changes that are taking place in technology have helped constitutional bodies like Election Commission of India to streamline the process of conducting polls, and ensure that at least 95% of eligible population get their right to franchise. The answer to this question would be a big No.

Some leaders and parties may brush it aside saying there is no grain of truth in it. But reality is there are tons of truth in it.

Let’s start with the ECI. It mandates that a door-to-door survey needs to be done periodically to delete the names of those who are not living in the address as per the last electoral list, add the names of those staying there and so on. But the problem here is that the ECI on its own cannot take up this massive exercise and must depend on respective state machinery. It is where the catch lies. These days, the bureaucracy has turned into “Yes CM and Yes Minister.” So, an agenda is set for them by the government of the day, and then the process of enumeration becomes selective.

For example, let us look at the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana. There are many houses, where door-to-door enumeration was not done. Many housing complexes including the gated communities in cities like Hyderabad have been left out. Though ECI may say that the voters should also be responsible and enrol online if their names are off the list, the process of online registration is not as user-friendly as it should be.

Now let’s look at political strategies. Even after 75 years of Independence, no party whether it is the BJP at the centre or regional parties in the states agree on the issue of freebies. If the freebies are meant for the targeted poor to uplift them, there can be no objection. But why freebies for the home-grown elite which comprises dominant castes and big landholders? All governments are using them to overcome anti-incumbency factor, and on the eve of elections, they all increase the quantum and value of freebies.

Another growing malice is that in all the states, the welfare schemes are personally driven and are identified with CM. It is done purposefully so that they can tell the people if you don’t vote for us, the successive government will not continue these schemes. Why not have a bird in hand? The next weapon is ground-level management and management of administrative machinery particularly on the day of polling.

The opposition parties which want to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor are trying to show one-upmanship in announcing freebies. Not just that, all parties are now talking about social engineering but continue to hold on to the dominant elites through substantive political representation. All this to try and prove that those leading the party are still the primary draw and not liability.