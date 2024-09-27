Kashmiris’ dilemma: Autonomy or development

Two phases of polling are over in J&K and the campaign for the final round is on in full swing. This is the time of the year when one can see fruit-laden apple orchards, golden paddy fields and saffron corns across the state amid strong political winds. One will have to wait for another one week to know who will be swept to power by this wind.

A major battle for supremacy is on in J&K. The stakes for both the BJP and the Congress are high as the polls to the Assembly are being held after 10 years. Will the leaders of the valley who are fighting for a return of their identity succeed?

Interestingly, the campaign during the first election for the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir after the BJP-led NDA government had revoked Article 370 has been revolving more around it. While the Congress and its allies promise to restore Article 370 and revive special status to J&K, BJP thunders that the issue is closed once and for ever and that the J&K is now on the path of development.

Certainly, there has been a lot of change after Article 370 had been abrogated. Those who visited the valley vouch that tourism had seen a major push and the feeling of terror had considerably reduced. While in Jammu region, the people claim that they see a different atmosphere and new hope of J&K progress in all respects, the question is who the Muslim majority in Kashmir valley would vote for.

The USP of the BJP here has been that it has tamed terror and has put the region on the path of development. Both the BJP and the Congress are in a race to win over the Pharis. The BJP had granted them the status of ST reservations so that they can be on par with the tribal Gujjars. In the last elections, the BJP had won 25 seats in Jammu. This time it needs to win at least 35 seats out of 43 seats if it has to form government on its own. The Assembly has a total strength of 90 members and BJP needs to get the magic figure of 46 to form the government.

The BJP is posing a straight question to the voters. Do they want development or terrorism? The Union Home Minister has been categorical in saying that whoever spreads terror in J&K will get gallows and wants to know whether Afzal Guru who attacked Parliament should have been hanged or not. Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from the Valley is another major poll issue here. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Conference-Congress alliance have promised their rehabilitation.

The first phase of polls saw a huge turnout of over 61 per cent while in second phase it was 56 per cent. But whoever comes to power, the major problem before them will be to clear the financial mess the state is in. It needs to attract investments which mean that the new government will have to create confidence among the investors and for that peace is must, special focus on education and employment generation needs to be laid which again is not such an easy task.

In fact, it would be like starting everything from the scratch. The new government will have to explore all possibilities to make the state a vibrant one. It can benefit immensely from its many natural resources, provided the party that comes to power has the resolve to make best use of it to develop the state. It can attract many food processing industries.

For that, the next government needs to put all political issues on back burner and move with a time-bound plan to see that it becomes a growth-oriented state.