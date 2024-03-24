Tips and Tricks: Prepare for a safe and joyous Holi celebration

As the vibrant festival of Holi approaches, excitement fills the air. Holi holds a special place in everyone’s heart, offering an opportunity to connect, rejoice, and rejuvenate. Down through the ages, people have delighted in splashing colors on their near and dear ones, celebrating the occasion with gaiety and fun. However, amidst the revelry, it’s crucial to ensure a safe and enjoyable celebration for all. Here are some essential tips and tricks to make your Holi 2024 the happiest and healthiest one yet:

Protect Delicate Skin:

Young babies have very delicate skin and immature immune systems, making it best to avoid putting any colors on babies younger than six months. Instead, a red sandalwood tikka can be used to symbolically celebrate the festival. For older children and adults, dress in full-sleeved clothes to create a barrier between the skin and the colors.

Safeguard Your Eyes:

Ensure the protection of your eyes by avoiding wearing contact lenses during Holi. Harsh chemicals in colors can cause infections if they come in contact with the lenses. Wear sunglasses or goggles to shield your eyes from water balloons and colors, and refrain from touching or rubbing your eyes while playing.

Moisturize and Sunscreen:

Before stepping out to play with colors, moisturize your skin with a natural oil-based moisturizer to create a barrier between your skin and the colors. Apply sunscreen with SPF 20 or higher on exposed areas of the body to protect against harmful UV rays. Reapply sunscreen every few hours, especially if you’re out in the sun for an extended period.

Hair Care:

Protect your hair by applying leave-on conditioner or hair serum before playing Holi. Consider oiling your hair or wearing a bandana, scarf, or cap to cover your hair and prevent colors from penetrating deeply. Use hair cream containing sunscreen or pure coconut oil/mustard oil to provide protection and prevent dryness and breakage.

Nail Protection:

Paint your nails with two coats of good-quality nail paint to prevent them from getting stained by Holi colors. This simple step helps protect your nails from absorbing colors and makes cleanup easier.

Color Removal:

After playing Holi, rinse your face and body with plenty of plain water, then use a cleansing cream or lotion to remove colors gently. Cleansing gels can help dissolve colors and facilitate their removal. Alternatively, create your own cleanser by mixing cold milk with vegetable oil and using it to cleanse the skin. Ubtan, a pack made with gram flour, curd, and turmeric, can also help remove colors while nourishing the skin.

Post-Holi Skincare:

The day after Holi, apply a mixture of honey, curd, and turmeric on the face, neck, and arms to remove tan and soften the skin. Additionally, give your hair a nourishing treatment by mixing coconut oil with castor oil, applying it to the hair, and wrapping a hot towel around the head to help the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

Health Precautions:

If you have chronic respiratory diseases, consider celebrating Holi safely at home to avoid exposure to overcrowded places and potential respiratory irritants.

By following these tips and tricks, you can ensure a safe, joyous, and memorable Holi celebration for you and your loved ones. Let the colors of Holi spread happiness and harmony while prioritizing health and well-being.