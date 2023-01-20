Modi's impassioned call to his party cadres

The two-day BJP national executive committee meeting held at New Delhi recently was significant in terms of the nine-point resolution that had been passed by the ruling party. Relief was evident on the faces of the BJP leadership with the Apex Court rulings on demonetisation etc. The meeting turned its attention to the sum and substance of its programmes and slogans in analysing the implementation of the same all these years to conclude that much more needed to be done for consolidating the 'gains' for the country and the people.

Relief was because of the results of the Opposition litigation which failed to secure legal authority to criticise the government. The anti-BJP formations had been longing to corner Modi-Shah duo over their allegations on Pegasus, Rafael deal, Enforcement Directorate and CBI investigations, Central Vista, demonetisation and on reservations based on the basis of financial conditions. The government came clean on all these counts.

The committee discussed the Indian economic policy and felt that all the moves of the last eight years have taken the country in the right direction. However, it is time to mount a sustained campaign with effective monitoring in every sector, it feels. To that extent it could be stated that the executive is right. However, much energy of the ruling party is spent on fighting unnecessary controversies which are mostly self-inflicted. The Prime Minister was right in stating "India's best era" is imminent, the party should dedicate itself to the country's development and turn 'amrit kaal' (the 25-year period till 2047) into 'kartavya kaal' (era of duties)."

The number of BJP leaders seeking to stoke controversy, perhaps with an eye on instant fame and seeking to secure their Hindu vote bank, is only growing. After using food, culture, clothing and religious practices and even history to implement their agenda, such elements have even stepped into the arena of films. The finicky nature of these people finally forced the Prime Minister to pull them up not to indulge in flimsy pursuits. It is not yet clear whether his advice will be heeded to and such tongues fall silent but "Pathaan' makers and actors would have celebrated the statement as it might pave the way for putting an end to the boycott calls and cancellation culture. Such BJP leaders should know that they are being no different from those pursuing the same culture against the majority community all these years.

As the Prime Minister said, there are far more serious things to do like implementing promises on 'roti, kapda, makaan'. Taking everyone along and building a 'Naya Bharat' should be the only concern of the party. Alienating minorities or strengthening the divisions in the society does not help the country a bit. Just as the minority appeasement, majority appeasement is also wrong. "Not with electoral aims, but to work with full dedication for all sections of Indian society," Modi said. As he unerringly pointed out "overconfidence leads to losses as in Madhya Pradesh in 1998." By the way did he have Joshimath in mind when he referred to 'Dharti Bachao' on the same lines as 'Beti Bachao'? The government has not really succeeded in the latter without people becoming stakeholders in it. It would not succeed in the former, too, without their cooperation. Take everyone along for achieving the goals.