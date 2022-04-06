MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th April 2022

Dialysis facilities missing in private hospitals

There are a number of new hospitals coming up in Hyderabad, which cater to thousands of patients. But most of the private hospitals are not providing dialysis facilities because they don't want to give the Aarogyasri benefits to the poor patients. Apart from the government hospitals, every private hospital should make it mandatory to provide dialysis facilities to the poor patients. I request the Health Minister of Telangana Shri Harish Rao to take necessary steps in this regard and give direction to all the private hospitals in Telangana to provide a dialysis facility and open a different ward for these patients in every hospital and give a good treatment under Aarogyasri scheme. If any private hospitals do not follow the government guidelines then the govt should slap a huge fine and then cancel their licence. Hope our honourable minister would take immediate measures in this regard and will give a sigh of relief to the poor patients.

Syed Nissar, Hyderabad

Will TS be the new drug nerve centre?



It is shocking that the TRS government is complacent about rave parties in the posh pubs in the twin cities, where drugs are being freely used by celebrities, and drug parties are being conducted under the nose of the police , which will make Telangana a tourist destination for drugs like Goa and Nepal. The government must be aware of the consequences, and the aftereffects of the variety of narcotics substances that are used in these places by film actors that is reminiscent of Bollywood stories of film personalities regularly indulging in such activities. The society will degrade to abysmal low, if no serious efforts are initiated by the government in checking the menace as this will become a trend and fashion with people, akin to consuming alcoholic beverages, the policy that TRS government is feverishly cultivating.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

TS should clamp down on alcoholism



Decision to ring bar bell late into the night with a view to garner more revenue may sound an innovative idea, but to exclusively relay on liquor sales to fill government coffers is somewhat unethical for the TRS government in Telangana. There was a time when TDP was in power, strict prohibition was in force for a long time, in AP which proved to be a very bad idea for the then government. There is no looking back after the opening of bars and liquor outlets in AP, with no complaints from anybody. But the new trend is being seen as an accepted norm by people who indulge in drinking all the time. This has become as casual as taking the morning tea by some auto drivers and labourers, without which they cannot face the day. The road accidents are growing as a result, and innocents fall victims to such callousness by drivers who are inebriated.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

AP should have district-wise plans



The Government of Andhra Pradesh has restructured the state into 26 districts and 72 revenue divisions by doubling the previous number. It would be a right step in right direction to achieve the goal of administrative decentralisation. As the district is the unit of governance that links both local and state machinery, the creation of more units will definitely help the cause. Now the Government should focus on drafting district wise plans for development in consultation with local people and policy makers. There should be comprehensive plans to tap the full potential of the resources.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

Ukrainian war spiralling out of control



The discoveries of bodies of civilians killed by the invading Russian forces in Ukraine's Bucha nail Moscow's lie that it does not target civilians. Satellite pictures and on-the-ground reports debunk Moscow's claim that the mass killings of civilians were 'staged' and 'fake'. 'Man's inhumanity to man' is one phrase that springs to mind at the sight of the mass graves and streets strewn with bodies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fears that 'worst atrocities' may yet be found elsewhere. It is a fact that thousands of innocent civilians have been killed in Vladimir Putin's 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Clearly, the Russian forces have not followed the conventional rules of war, not to speak of etiquettes of war; they have shunned an appropriate form of combat and perpetrated savage attacks on civilians amounting to crimes against humanity. Moscow can say nothing in justification of the war in the face of its growing civilian casualty toll. It cannot get away with the war crimes merely by citing its perception of a threat to its security from the West. It cannot absolve itself of the appalling crime of converting many parts of Ukraine into killing fields just by saying that it is needed for the 'demilitarization and denazification' of the neighbouring country. It is feared that Russia may make it a protracted war marked by ceaseless attacks on civilian targets. Time is of the essence now; world leaders should collectively use diplomacy and dialogue to find ways for the prevention of further loss of life and the escalation of the Ukrainian war into a full-scale world war.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu