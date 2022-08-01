Politics taking precedence over patriotism

In the 91st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and people from all walks of life are participating in the campaign.

The PM rightly said, "All of us are going to be a witness to the glorious and historic moment. God has blessed us with this great privilege. Think if we were born in the period of slavery. How intense that would have been? On 31st July, we all pay tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh Ji and all other freedom fighters who sacrificed themselves for the nation. I am happy to see 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' become a mass movement. People from all walks of life and from all sections of society are participating in various programmes associated with it," he said. Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, between August 13 to August 15, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement will be conducted. All should become a part of this movement and unfurl the national flag atop their homes, he said in his message.

It is a fact that the Union government has been making all-out efforts to turn the momentum into a major celebration and wants all the state governments to join the movement and re-kindle the spirit of nationalism and patriotism. The Prime Minister also spoke to all the Chief Ministers.

But somehow, it appears that the State governments have not taken it up with the kind of seriousness one anticipated. Modi said by now it should have become a mass movement. But unfortunately, even this initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements seems to have assumed some political colour thanks to the present genre of politicians who feel that it is a BJP programme.

The fact is neither the Centre nor the State governments had done much to involve the people and convert it into a mass movement. States are now slowly waking up and are going to organise some celebrations. But all of them will remain as government functions minus the involvement of the common man. 'Har Ghar Tiranga,' is certainly a great programme. But what measures have the respective governments taken to ensure that it becomes a popular programme and ensure that all people participate in it? Gone are the days when a small call would make people hit the street for the country. Now people need to be motivated at a very high level.

The present generation does not have much knowledge about the freedom struggle and with the kind of tinkering the successive governments had made with our education system, there is hardly any chance for the next generation to know that there was something called freedom struggle. It is unfortunate that politics are taking priority over patriotism. There are many unsung heroes in every state who laid down their lives for the freedom of the country but even during the 75th year of Independence no effort has been made to give any prominence to them.

No state government so far has come up with a list of the freedom fighters of their respective states and have not even organised a photo exhibition. Patriotic fervour should be first infused into the politicians of the country so that they can take measures to see that it percolates down to the level of youth of this country.