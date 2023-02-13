Swift change of AP Governor raises eyebrows

The sudden change of the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has startled the political circles. Social media is agog with all kinds of opinions. The State government is at its wits' end to know the reason behind such a drastic step which was not at all expected.

Unlike in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana, there was no rift at any point of time between the State government and the gubernatorial office ever since Biswabhushan Harichandan was appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh in July 2019 after the YSRCP came to power. The relations were amicable. The Governor had even given his assent to the two bills – AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 aimed at creating the three capital cities for the state, and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020, seeking to abolish the APCRDA formed in December 2014 to develop Amaravati as the state capital in July 2020. This was, however, struck down by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

Following the High Court decision, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to withdraw the controversial three-capital Bill and the Governor gave his nod for it as well. The opposition was alleging that the Governor was according sanctions to all the bills and orders referred to him by the government even when they were against democracy and unconstitutional. Is that the reason he has been shifted?

Political equations are fast changing in Andhra Pradesh. On one hand, the YSRCP wants to win all 175 seats in the Assembly giving no space for opposition – Certainly, a dangerous proposition for democracy. On the other hand, the opposition parties, particularly the TDP and Jana Sena, are cosying up. The TDP is already going aggressive in its campaign despite several restrictions imposed by the police. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan too has been making some sharp remarks during his public meetings and is set to launch his campaign soon in his new vehicle 'Varahi'.

Political heat has picked up in the state, giving rise to speculations that though the state is to go to polls next year, Jagan Mohan Reddy may dissolve the Assembly during the second-half of the year so that the opposition will not get much time to unite. Sensing this, behind the scene discussions between some political parties have already begun. The only problem is that the state BJP is in limbo as it suffers from leadership crisis. The present state BJP chief, political circles feel, is soft towards the ruling party and has failed to capture the political space and emerge as an alternative power centre. The state leaders still criticise the previous government more than the present government.

Another hot political issue is the alleged involvement of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy in the Delhi liquor scam. Similarly, the probe into the murder of Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy has been put on fast-track by the CBI. Against this backdrop, the swift change of Governor assumes significance.

The new Governor, Abdul Nazeer, is from neighbouring state Karnataka. He had worked as a judge in the Karnataka High Court was elevated to Supreme Court in 2017 and retired on January 4 2023. He was part of the bench which gave verdicts on Ayodhya dispute and Triple Talaq case. He also led the bench on demonetisation issue and a few other important cases.