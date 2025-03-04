Trump For An Era Of Peace & Prosperity

Now, it is dawning on many, particularly those vexed with wars and conflicts – which are dragging down economies and destroying lives and leaving rich the richer and poor the poorer – that American President Donald Trump, a hardcore businessman that he is, is no mood to tolerate any conflicts that deflect his unflinching attention from his MAGA (Making America Great Again) resolve.

His idea of a great America even risks losing the repute as the leader of the free world since World War 2. His words do carry an impression that he is essentially a pacifist – an aggressive one at that – who has no patience for niceties in its pursuit. Recall the pressures he exerted to bring about a ceasefire agreement between the Palestinians and the Israelis. The other day, in full world view, he berated Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a war-monger; earlier, he differed openly with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

When the head of the most powerful nation scoffs at wars and conflicts, one cannot but nod in unison. Make peace with even arch-enemies for it is no time to lose more lives and have properties destroyed and, in the end, get your economies ruined. It is time to rebuild lives for a better world. Trump has not been a career politician. He seems seized by certain values, and bulldozes his way ahead. He made a promise to his people and if his dream hinges on a war-free world, all those war-weary people of the world wish him god speed. To many, Trump is a great disruptor. Indeed, he is. He is upending the hitherto deep state structure of the US and making his government a lean and efficient one, all the while pursuing ways to better the economy.

In the latest ugly showdown with Ukraine President in full world view, Trump pulled no punches, warning sternly against any moves that would bring on World War-III. Zelenskyy must for the sake of his people accept reality and pursue a ceasefire with Russia. One also feels Trump is rethinking about the futility of NATO and its mad pursuit of Eastern Europe, so as to knock on the very borders of Russia. The dogmas of Cold War hold no relevance for him, and rightly so.

Russia which always questioned the utility of NATO and sought a buffer between it and the NATO members, as any nation in its right mind would want, warmly welcomes Trump’s peace overtures. President Vladimir Putin even said of late that returning parts of Ukraine is not off the table.

While Trump gives Putin the benefit of doubt, Europe, in the absence of US support, has to brace for a Russia that is unpredictable and hostile. Its heads are rallying behind a rattled Zelenskyy and deliberating on a security alliance. They would try their best to prevail upon the US President to stay with them, and not rush headlong into any pro-Russia deal. It is now particularly pertinent for Putin to not be expansionist, or else he risks a scenario in which a fiery US President can easily retract and toe Europe line.

As a transactional leader, Trump means to deal with relationships and policies – for immediate, tangible benefits. He is choosing economic deals and investments over the historically domineering and meddling policy of the US. He thinks America has done much for the world, and expects it to pay back in terms of generous tariffs, economic orders and deals.

If his ‘America First’ policy brings peace to the world, however unpalatable and uneconomical to other nations, so be it.