US-based Indians can tap market opportunities back home

Indiantechnology talent has been one of the major contributors to the US technology industry for several decades now. That is the reason that many leaders of Indian origin are spearheading global technology giants, including Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Shantanu Narayen. Moreover, top tech firms of the US are the major beneficiaries of the H1B visa programme under which Indian technology talents are hired for working in the US. However, the current US administration under President Donald Trump has taken many steps to restrict the free mobility of Indian tech talent to the US. The MAGA base of Trump and his Republican party has turned against Indian talent migration.

Their argument is that the H1B visa is being exploited by the US and other foreign companies to exploit American workers. Unemployment rate of American people in the technology field is being blamed for the same. Respecting the popular sentiment, the Trump administration has introduced a prohibitive entry fee of $100,000 on new H1B visa applicants. On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security of the US issued an interim final rule ending the automatic extension of Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD). This move is likely to affect the spouses of H1B migrants in the US. Similarly, Governor Ron DeSantis directed Florida’s state university system not to use H1B visas, saying it was a “poor reflection” on the universities themselves. These measures indicate that the US is systematically trying to reduce migration of Indian talent- technology, academia and others. Now, one wonders what has changed so suddenly that Indians are no longer welcome in the US. Firstly, an undercurrent of discontent against Indians has been there for some time now. Though Indians are no way a dominant community in the US, their presence in the technology sector is visible. From top CEOs to mid-level workers, Indo-Americans are holding critical positions in the US technology industry. To put things in context, the US is leading the world in the technology space with globally dominating multi-trillion companies. So, Indian presence in this prestigious sector has been an eyesore for many. Secondly, though Indians are lesser in number, the per capita income and living standards of most Indian families are better among all immigrant communities.

Presently, a certain sense of insecurity against Indians has crept in. Thirdly, the Republican party has successfully fanned this sentiment to benefit from it politically. As Indians are numerically insignificant, their voice and lobby efforts are not enough to change the direction of Trump’s policies. Therefore, Indians may have to live with it for years to come. Globally, geopolitics is shifting gears and new alignments are emerging. In this context, Indo-US relations may not see several crests and troughs. Indians and Indian companies have to stay prepared for such eventualities. There is no denial that the people-to-people relationship between India and the US remains strong. However, perception matters a lot in diplomatic relationships. If a significant section of any society remains opposed to the entry of Indians, then the US policies may not change in the near-term. Against this backdrop, Indian companies should diversify their revenue basket into other territories. Similarly, the tech talent can tap other geographies for professional opportunities. A good indication is that countries like Japan, Germany, the UK and Canada are interested in hiring Indian tech talent for their innovative projects. Meanwhile, many can come back to India to tap the huge market opportunities here.