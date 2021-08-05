Why is the Opposition indulging in optics?

'Achche Din Rs 834' with a picture of LPG gas cylinder was the placard used by the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi when he rode a bike from Constitutional Club in New Delhi to Parliament House which is less than half a kilometre from the venue where he hosted a breakfast meeting for over 100 MPs representing 15 political parties. So far so good.

But the biggest issue is what did they achieve? It's time people need to ponder over about what the Opposition is doing. Are they just indulging in theatrics or are they really in a mood to unite and fight the NDA government led by Narendra Modi? Are they interested in exposing the government on issues like Pegasus, price rise and other such issues? Certainly they do not seem to be in a mood to unite and fight. That is the credibility of the present opposition parties.

Pedalling a cycle to Parliament House with high security made it look as if Rahul was learning to ride a bicycle more rather than highlight the burning issues of the day. 'Achche Din' was a slogan and it will remain to be a slogan as long as all political parties believe in cash doles rather than making people competent to generate revenue.

Tearing papers, making comments like 'papri chaat' on the way government was getting bills passed without discussion, snatching papers from ministers and tearing them stalling the house for past 12 days only indicates the non-seriousness of the opposition parties.

On top of it the member who made the comment goes home, enjoys papri chaat and gets publicity in media. In Hindi there is a saying 'Ghee seedhi ungli se na nikle, to ungli tedi karni padti hai.' In short it means if plan 'A' does not work switch over to plan 'B'. But here neither the opposition nor the government are trying to find ways and means to resolve the issue.

Logjam is not new in parliamentary democracy and Indian Parliament too had seen much bigger logjams. But both the ruling party and the Opposition always worked to find a solution. Much more serious issues were discussed thread bare.

While Opposition used to be armed with tonnes of information, the government too used to come forward with its own defence. But as far as the present logjam is concerned, neither the government is trying to find a solution, nor the Opposition is exploring different ways that are available to them to force a discussion. The concept of floor management is forgotten by both sides.

Stalling Parliament has become a fashion. The Opposition stalls the Parliament and the ruling party conveniently allow things to be what they are as it helps them to get their bills passed without discussion. It also helps them as it can blame the opposition for derailing the process of discussion. There is nothing like crisis management. Neither sides are bothered about the huge public money that was being spent on the conduct of Parliament House.

The only positive aspect in Parliament so far is that unlike in state Assemblies particularly in the two Telugu states, opposition is not suspended from the proceedings till the session ends the minute they raise their voice.

Rahul and Opposition should understand that 'Achche Din' will not come on its own. Both the Government and the Opposition should learn to be positive in what they are doing to bring 'Achche Din' and put an end to political drama.