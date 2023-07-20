Why ‘others’ critique PM’s policies – because we don’t

Yet another round of criticism of Narendra Modi’s policies is gaining traction in the international media for the plight of minorities in the country. No doubt, Modi has asserted that democracy and its inherent values are in the DNA of India during his recent visit to the US.

While all this is an internal matter of India as the government rightly claims, international scrutiny is the norm now-a-days of the policies of the governments across the globe. Today’s world is all about shared values despite the hypocrisy of the developed world. Secondly, it is not about what the ‘others’ think of us, but more about our silence.

Attacks on dalits, adivasis and minorities take place often yet there is no nationwide outrage. Manipur is still burning, and we don’t even talk about it. Manipur’s is a festering problem. Agreed. Kukis often picked up guns here against the others. But Meitis are not unknown for their violence, too. July is also witnessing displacement of victims in the State despite several rounds of peace meetings. The reason for the silence of Narendra Modi is obvious.

The issue has assumed political overtones. But, how do you prevent such issues from becoming political? Man is more of a political animal than a social animal. His ‘social’ nature is more out of politics. We just can’t separate politics from the DNA of man. The pee-gate of Madhya Pradesh is an eye-opener to us. The victim was brought to the Chief Minister who washed his feet to atone the sins of his party ‘neta’ who in a display of remorse and repent. The perpetrator’s property was partly ‘bulldozed’ as it was an encroachment. And there ended the public attention.

Despite all this tamasha, the victim refuses to file a complaint against the BJP leader. He keeps disowning the incident itself and attempts to protect the peeing leader. After all the criminal is from an upper caste and in addition is a neta of the ruling party. So, it is a double deterrence. We, as a nation, are more bothered about the depiction of the dialogues of Hanuman in a movie, the attire of Ram and the appearance of Ravana. Relentlessly we pursue the director and dialogue writer of the movie and seek action against them.

Cases are filed by commoners against them. But, not one fellow-Indian comes forward to file a case against the pee-gate incident. No one demands that the culprit be brought to justice except an artiste and cases are filed against her promptly. Apathy has been the order of the day under Modi’s ‘great leadership’ of this ‘thriving democracy’ and rising economic power.

As we have got better things to do, several independent institutions of this world keep talking about such incidents. They simply try to throw some light on the dark underbelly of this flourishing democracy to remind us of our duty. It is not always with a motive to slight Hindu-stan’. We must also make a distinction between Modi being honoured by several nations including some Islamic regimes and this perception. This political clan has strong bonds and it always attempts to preserve its interests.

It is all a mutual logrolling society. The ones who are ruled by them do not exactly matter to them. Dictators keep a watch on their subjects while in democracy, it is the citizens who should monitor their governments. As long as we don’t do our job, outsiders will be forced to step in with their view. And we better tolerate it.