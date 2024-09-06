Will BCCI heed call for Impact Player, RTM rule changes?

Whatever may be the circumstances underlying a rule change, it often becomes imperative to keep the game like Indian Premier League (IPL) dynamic and engaging. Changes are normally initiated to enhance the sport’s spectacle, to create space for advertising during broadcasts, to make games easier to officiate and for the betterment of the key stakeholders of any sport, the players.

With the IPL 2025 round the corner, the concerns about the Impact Player rule and Right to Match (RTM) are gaining prevalence. Introduced in IPL 2023, the Impact Player rule allows teams to substitute a player at any point during the game, effectively utilising 12 players instead of 11. On the other hand, the RTM rule, which was first introduced in 2014 and has not been used in IPL auctions since 2018, allows franchises to retain players they didn’t initially retain before the auction.

This rule comes into operation particularly during mega auctions, where teams can only retain a limited number of players directly. The RTM card provides an additional layer of strategy, enabling teams to match the highest bid for a player they previously had, thereby keeping them in the squad.

It is undisputed that the Impact Player rule contributes to high scores and entertainment value but what makes it contentious is the claim by cricketers that it quells the importance of genuine all-rounders who contribute with both bat and ball. Rohit Sharma expressed his disapproval of the rule, stating that it hampers the growth of Indian all-rounders while Axar, who sees himself as an all-rounder, has admitted that because of this rule, his batting position has been affected.

Australian cricket stalwart, David Warner weighing in on the ‘Impact Sub’ rule put forward his belief that it has somewhat diminished the role of all-rounders in T20 cricket.

Pacer Mukesh Kumar felt the rule is an unfair one for bowlers as there is no respite even if you get four batters out quickly and has called for the rule’s abolition unless meaningful alternatives are provided to support bowlers. Even as many overseas and Indian cricketers are dead set against the Impact Player rule, former India captain and current Delhi Capitals mentor Ganguly, along with chief coach Ricky Ponting, has held a contrasting view on the matter, asserting that a quality all-rounder will invariably secure a spot in the playing eleven.

It is held that due to RTM rule teams must now strategise not just on who to retain but also on whom to potentially match bids for, adding another layer of complexity to IPL’s already intricate auction process apart from helping to maintain continuity in team composition, boosting player value and market dynamics. However, it undoubtedly gives an unfair advantage to teams with more financial muscle, as they can afford to match higher bids more comfortably. While it might reduce the unpredictability of auctions, it also ensures fan favorites or key players might stay with their teams, balancing excitement with continuity.

Similarly, the hitherto bold experiment of Impact Player rule, which seeks to enhance the strategic complexity of the game, offers several benefits, such as increased flexibility, more opportunities for players, and greater engagement for fans. However, it also introduces potential drawbacks, including the risk of over-complicating the game and disrupting traditional player roles As the mega IPL continues to evolve the upcoming IPL gains even more prominence as the BCCI is yet to finalise the number of retentions and RTM cards for the upcoming IPL season. It also needs to be seen whether the board will heed to the cricketers ill-will to Impact Player rule.